Training Session

Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, right, and Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, host a physical training session to kick off the inaugural Defense Department Readiness and Resilience Workshop at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., April 17, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann