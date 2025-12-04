New Horizons

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Claudia Bryant helps paint the face of a guest during the opening ceremony of Exercise New Horizons 2018 in Meteti, Panama, April 11, 2018. Exercise New Horizons is a joint training exercise where all branches of the U.S. military conduct training in civil engineer, medical and support services while benefiting the local community. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen