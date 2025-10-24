An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A bomber separates from the boom of another aircraft.

Bomber Refueling

An Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber separates from the boom pod after receiving fuel from a KC-10 Extender following its participation in a multinational strike against chemical weapons targets in Syria, April 14, 2018. Two B-1Bs operating from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, released 19 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range weapons during the operation. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Hoke

Photo Gallery