Bomber Refueling

An Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber separates from the boom pod after receiving fuel from a KC-10 Extender following its participation in a multinational strike against chemical weapons targets in Syria, April 14, 2018. Two B-1Bs operating from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, released 19 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range weapons during the operation. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Hoke