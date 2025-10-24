Airman Down Under An Air Force crew chief helps prepare a B-52H Stratofortress for takeoff during training operations at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, April 3, 2018. A detachment of Air Force B-52H bombers, aircrew and support personnel deployed to the base to train with Australian joint terminal attack controllers. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.01 MB) Credit: Staff Sgt. Alexander Riedel VIRIN: 180403-F-CH060-0026C.JPG Photo Gallery