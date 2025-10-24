Smoky Sprint

Marines sprint through smoke during Integrated Training Exercise 2-17 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 30, 2017. The Marines are assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. The combined-arms exercise gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to use capabilities during large-scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson