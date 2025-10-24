An official website of the United States Government 
Parade Practice

Almost 200 U.S. soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen march from the Arc de Triomphe to the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 12, 2017, during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day military parade. The U.S. led the parade to commemorate the centennial of U.S. entry into World War I and the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and France. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael McNabb

