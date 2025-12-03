Public Thanks

Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Allison Strong presents retired Yeoman Chief Helen Sadowski with a hand-made blanket and certificate of appreciation during a ceremony at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2017. Service members from around the national capital region presented the oldest retired residents from their respective branches with pins, blankets and certificates to publicly thank them for their service. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Amadi