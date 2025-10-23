Pacific Cycler

Army Pfc. Kaitlyn Quinn competes in the cycling event for the Pacific Regional Trials at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Nov. 10, 2017. The Warrior Transition Battalion at Schofield Barracks hosted the trials, which includes wounded, ill and injured soldiers from the transition battalions at Joint Base Lewis-McCord and Schofield Barracks. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan