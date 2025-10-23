An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A cyclist rides her bike in Honolulu in an event.

Pacific Cycler

Army Pfc. Kaitlyn Quinn competes in the cycling event for the Pacific Regional Trials at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Nov. 10, 2017. The Warrior Transition Battalion at Schofield Barracks hosted the trials, which includes wounded, ill and injured soldiers from the transition battalions at Joint Base Lewis-McCord and Schofield Barracks. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan

  • Download: Full Size (1.15 MB)
  • Credit: Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan VIRIN: 171110-A-QR427-0455C.JPG
Photo Gallery