Two Marines kneel in the sand on a beach.

Blue Chromite

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jeremiah Salame, left, and Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Emilio Hernandez, right, participate in an amphibious landing during Blue Chromite 18 at Kin Blue Beach in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2017. Blue Chromite is a U.S.-only exercise which strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps expeditionary, amphibious rapid-response capabilities based in Okinawa and the greater Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aaron S. Patterson

