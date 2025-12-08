Protective Gear Army Sgt. Cory J. Sweetman, left, and Army Sgt. Mauricio Caceres seal Army Sgt. Quran Williams’s Level A protective suit during an Army North training proficiency evaluation at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center-Lyons, Lyons, N.J., Oct. 25, 2017. All three are assigned to the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard. New Jersey National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.51 MB) Credit: Master Sgt. Mark Olsen VIRIN: 171025-Z-AL508-0078C.JPG Photo Gallery