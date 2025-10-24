USO Gala

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Terence J. Parsons, assigned to Beachmaster Unit Two at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, walks onstage toward Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, before receiving the USO Sailor of the Year award at the 2017 USO Gala in Washington, D.C., Oct. 19, 2017. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro