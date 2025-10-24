An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor walks up the steps to the stage.

USO Gala

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Terence J. Parsons, assigned to Beachmaster Unit Two at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, walks onstage toward Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, before receiving the USO Sailor of the Year award at the 2017 USO Gala in Washington, D.C., Oct. 19, 2017. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Photo Gallery