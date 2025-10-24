IV View

Army Pfc. Kamara Anderson gives Lt. Gen. Jeffrey S. Buchanan, U.S. Army North commander, an IV at during a training opportunity in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Oct. 16, 2017. Anderson is assigned to the 14th Combat Support Hospital, Fort Benning, Ga. Personnel from that hospital are augmenting Puerto Rico hospitals affected by Hurricane Maria. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dutton