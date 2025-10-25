Comfort Care Navy Lt. j.g. Shiju SantaNivas treats a patient aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2017. The ship is providing humanitarian assistance throughout the area. SantaNivas is an intensive care nurse assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephane Belcher SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.55 MB) Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephane Belcher VIRIN: 171004-N-PG340-272E.JPG Photo Gallery