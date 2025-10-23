Hello There Marine Corps 1st Lt. Charles V. McCole, an officer assigned to the Air Traffic Control Mobile Team, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waves to residents as his team leaves Humacao Hospital following a medical and operational needs assessment as part of Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2017. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tojyea G. Matally SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.38 MB) Credit: Lance Cpl. Tojyea Matally VIRIN: 170927-M-CA957-0127A.JPG Photo Gallery