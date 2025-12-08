Ice Delivery

Petty Officer 2nd Class Justine Ivanitskiy, assigned to USS New York, hands ice to a local resident during humanitarian relief efforts following Hurricane Irma's landfall in Key West, Fla., Sept. 15, 2017. The Defense Department is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in response efforts. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shamira Purifoy