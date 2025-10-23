An official website of the United States Government 
A civilian leans on a fence with a group of soldiers nearby.

Island Talk

St. Thomas resident Andra Vallerie, far left, talks with Army Spc. Cerelia Spencer, second left, following the soldiers return to the U.S. Virgin Islands to continue relief efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 24, 2017. The soldiers are assigned to the 602nd Area Support Medical Company, 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 44th Medical Brigade. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor

