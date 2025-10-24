NATO Ceremony

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends the opening ceremony of the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session in Tirana, Albania Sept. 15, 2017. The defense chiefs will meet to discuss Afghanistan, countering terrorism and other NATO operations and missions to provide the North Atlantic Council with consensus-based military advice on how to best meet global security challenges. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro