An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three Defense Department leaders watch service members march with flags.

POW/MIA Ceremony

From left to right, Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan, Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, the senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Sen. John Boozman attend the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at the Pentagon, Sept. 15, 2017. The day is observed every year on the third Friday in September and honors those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley

Photo Gallery