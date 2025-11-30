An official website of the United States Government 
A military working dog lunges at the arm of a sailor during training.

Working Dog Demo

Bbaldur, a military working dog, engages Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Goleman during a demonstration on the USS Bonhomme Richard in the Solomon Sea, Sept. 10, 2017. The ship is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. Goleman is a logistics specialist. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan

  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan VIRIN: 170910-N-WF272-146C.JPG
