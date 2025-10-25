Sea Legs

Marines and sailors do flutter kicks to improve their fitness on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard at sea, Sept. 9, 2017. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit partners with the Navy's Amphibious Squadron 11, providing a cohesive team capable of accomplishing a variety of missions across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger