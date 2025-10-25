Alligator Aim

A Marine aims his weapon during Exercise Alligator Dagger 2017 in the Arta region of Djibouti, Africa, Sept. 6, 2017. The two-week exercise prepares incoming naval and Marine teams to integrate and synchronize warfighting capabilities for missions in the U.S. Central Command's area of operations. The Marine is assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Nicholas Byers