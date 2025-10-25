An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of people sit and stand around a table and talk.

Leaders Talk

Afghan National Defense and Security Force leaders discuss a way forward during a key leader engagement near Nawa district in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2017. The leaders met to discuss and solidify the final steps that need to be taken during Operation Maiwand Five and beyond to enhance the security belt surrounding Lashkar Gah. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff

  • Download: Full Size (1.3 MB)
  • Credit: Sgt. Justin Updegraff VIRIN: 170831-M-TV331-056C.JPG
Photo Gallery