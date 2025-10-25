Leaders Talk Afghan National Defense and Security Force leaders discuss a way forward during a key leader engagement near Nawa district in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2017. The leaders met to discuss and solidify the final steps that need to be taken during Operation Maiwand Five and beyond to enhance the security belt surrounding Lashkar Gah. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.3 MB) Credit: Sgt. Justin Updegraff VIRIN: 170831-M-TV331-056C.JPG Photo Gallery