'Ode to Joy'

Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Cockerham plays “Ode to Joy” with a child after performing for the 73rd anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising in Bratislava, Slovakia, Aug. 30, 2017. Cockerham is assigned to U.S. Air Forces in Europe's band, which aims to increase cultural ties and enhance the people-to-people relationship between the United States and Slovakia. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh