An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A destroyer in silhouette transits the ocean as northern lights flash green in the night sky.

Arctic Lights

The guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin transits the Arctic Circle, Sept. 5, 2017, as northern lights flash green in the night sky. The ship is supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe, and increasing theater security cooperation and forward naval presence in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan U. Kledzik

  • Download: Full Size (1.57 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan U. Kledzik VIRIN: 170905-N-UY653-021C.JPG
Photo Gallery