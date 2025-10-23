An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier looks through his binoculars during a competition.

Binocular Eyes

Army Spc. Yamil Bonilla looks through his binoculars as part of an orienteering event during second day of the 2017 Forces Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., Aug. 21. Bonilla is a human recourse specialist from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. Fifteen noncommissioned officers and soldiers competed in a five-day event to test their physical and mental endurance. Army photo by Spc. Hubert D. Delany III

Photo Gallery