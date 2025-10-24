An official website of the United States Government 
A sailor works on a rotor blade while sitting on top of a helicopter.

Seahawk Prep

Naval Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Finerfrock prepares an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter for flight operations on the flight deck of the USS Oscar Austin in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 17, 2017. The Oscar Austin is conducting a routine deployment to support U.S. national security interests in Europe. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan U. Kledzik

  Download: Full Size (1.08 MB)
  • Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan U. Kledzik VIRIN: 170817-N-UY653-131C.JPG
