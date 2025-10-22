Lancer Mission

An Air Force B-1B Lancer receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, into Japanese airspace and over the Korean Peninsula, July 30, 2017. The Lancers flew with Japanese and South Korean fighter jets for parts of the mission, which served as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to its allies in the region. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas