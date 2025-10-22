An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Air Force B-1B Lancer receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, into Japanese airspace and over the Korean Peninsula, July 30, 2017. The Lancers flew with Japanese and South Korean fighter jets for parts of the mission, which served as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to its allies in the region. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas

Lancer Mission

An Air Force B-1B Lancer receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, into Japanese airspace and over the Korean Peninsula, July 30, 2017. The Lancers flew with Japanese and South Korean fighter jets for parts of the mission, which served as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to its allies in the region. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas

  • Download: Full Size (0.79 MB)
  • Credit: Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas VIRIN: 170730-F-UA699-1029Y.JPG
Photo Gallery