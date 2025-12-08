Saxon Landing

An F/A-18F Super Hornet lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 4, 2017, during exercise Saxon Warrior 2017. Saxon Warrior is a U.S.-U.K. carrier strike group exercise focused on demonstrating interoperability and capability to respond to crises and deter potential threats. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hank Gettys