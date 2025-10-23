Ship Steppers

A step team performs before a suicide prevention and awareness 5K run aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Mediterranean Sea, July 22, 2017. The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan B. Lotz