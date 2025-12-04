An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency conclude a repatriation ceremony in Kiribati, July 25, 2017, for service members missing from the battle of Tarawa. History Flight Inc., an agency strategic partner, evacuated the remains for at least 17 service members. The agency's mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for U.S. missing personnel to their families and the nation. DoD photo by Bill Dasher

Ceremonial Reflection

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency conclude a repatriation ceremony in Kiribati, July 25, 2017, for service members missing from the battle of Tarawa. History Flight Inc., an agency strategic partner, evacuated the remains for at least 17 service members. The agency's mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for U.S. missing personnel to their families and the nation. DoD photo by Bill Dasher

Photo Gallery