Marines fire an 81 mm mortar during Exercise Talisman Saber 17 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Australia, July 21, 2017. The Marines are mortarmen assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment. The biennial exercise aims to improve the interoperability between Australian and U.S. forces. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stormy Mendez

Mortar Movements

  • Download: Full Size (0.79 MB)
  • Credit: Lance Cpl. Stormy Mendez VIRIN: 170721-M-GO150-079C.JPG
