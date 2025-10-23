An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Marsh hoists Petty Officer 2nd Class Ruslan Garver into an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during search-and-rescue drills with the USS Bataan in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, July 14, 2017. The ship is supporting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and flow of commerce in the region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Thompson

Hoisting Help

  • Download: Full Size (0.57 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Thompson VIRIN: 170714-N-AV754-0175E.JPG
