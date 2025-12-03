An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christina Sizemore, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Krista Puttler, a ship’s surgeon, perform surgery aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Mediterranean Sea, July 11, 2017. The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joe Boggio

Underway Operation

Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christina Sizemore, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Krista Puttler, a ship’s surgeon, perform surgery aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Mediterranean Sea, July 11, 2017. The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joe Boggio

  • Download: Full Size (0.65 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Joe Boggio VIRIN: 170711-N-SO730-085C.JPG
Photo Gallery