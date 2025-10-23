Final Preparations Marines make final preparations to equipment as part of Sea Dragon 2025 during a live-fire training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 12, 2017. The Marines are assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. The equipment showcased new capabilities for Marines to use in future exercises and operations. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin X. Toledo SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.33 MB) Credit: Lance Cpl. Justin Toledo VIRIN: 170712-M-ZY733-0097C.JPG Photo Gallery