Sterett Shot Line

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew James fires a shot line from the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson for an underway replenishment in the Coral Sea, July 10, 2017, during exercise Talisman Saber 17. Talisman Saber is a biennial U.S.-Australia exercise designed to achieve interoperability and strengthen the nations’ alliance. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Byron C. Linder