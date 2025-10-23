Supporting Iraqi Forces U.S soldiers execute a fire mission to support Iraqi security forces during the Mosul counteroffensive in northern Iraq, Dec. 24, 2016. The soldiers are assigned to Battery C, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Strike, which is supporting the Iraqi forces with indirect fire in their fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.17 MB) Credit: 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson VIRIN: 161224-A-NG512-033C.JPG Photo Gallery