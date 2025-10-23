Umbrella Protection A Navy EA-6B Prowler refuels from an Air Force KC-10 Extender from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve mission over an undisclosed location, March 20, 2017. The EA-6B provides an umbrella of protection for strike aircraft, ground troops and ships by jamming enemy radar, electronic data links and communications. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua A. Hoskins SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.21 MB) Credit: Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins VIRIN: 170320-F-HA049-003C.JPG Photo Gallery