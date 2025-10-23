An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and Greek paratroopers conduct rappelling training at Camp Rentina in Greece, May 19, 2017, as part of Exercise Bayonet-Minotaur 2017. The bilateral training exercise between U.S. soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Greek military focuses on enhancing NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Steiner

Descending Duo

