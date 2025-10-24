Commencement Address

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addresses graduates of Saint Michael's College class of 2017 during the school's 110th commencement in Colchester, Vt. May 14, 2017. Dunford graduated from Saint Michael's College in 1977 and has maintained close ties with the college over the years. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro