Classroom Cooperation U.S. and Philippine service members build a classroom at Malitbog Elementary School in Tapaz, Philippines, May 1, 2017, as part of a humanitarian civic action project for exercise Balikatan 2017. The U.S. troops are assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 and the 230th Engineer Company, Hawaii Army National Guard. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nelson Duenas SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.37 MB) Credit: Lance Cpl. Nelson Duenas VIRIN: 170501-M-JZ990-052C.JPG Photo Gallery