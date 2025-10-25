An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and Philippine service members build a classroom at Malitbog Elementary School in Tapaz, Philippines, May 1, 2017, as part of a humanitarian civic action project for exercise Balikatan 2017. The U.S. troops are assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 and the 230th Engineer Company, Hawaii Army National Guard. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nelson Duenas

Classroom Cooperation

U.S. and Philippine service members build a classroom at Malitbog Elementary School in Tapaz, Philippines, May 1, 2017, as part of a humanitarian civic action project for exercise Balikatan 2017. The U.S. troops are assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 and the 230th Engineer Company, Hawaii Army National Guard. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nelson Duenas

  • Download: Full Size (3.37 MB)
  • Credit: Lance Cpl. Nelson Duenas VIRIN: 170501-M-JZ990-052C.JPG
Photo Gallery