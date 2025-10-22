An official website of the United States Government 
U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Bailey A. Hardiman patrols through a field with Czech and Afghan soldiers near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, March 24, 2017. Hardiman is a liaison officer assigned to the Georgian Liaison Team, Rotation Four. Hardiman is filling an infantry billet where she works as the liaison officer for the Czech military patrols. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class LaSonya J. Johnson

Out Front

  • Download: Full Size (0.42 MB)
  • Credit: Sgt. 1st Class LaSonya J. Johnson VIRIN: 170324-A-SU512-152A.JPG
