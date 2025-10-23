Clean Canopy

Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Matrine cleans the canopy on an F-15C Eagle aircraft from the Louisiana Air National Guard at Leeuwarden Air Base in the Netherlands, March 28, 2017. Members of the 122nd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron will train with NATO allies to strengthen interoperability and demonstrate U.S. commitment to the security and stability of Europe. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder