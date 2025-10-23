An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Spc. Julian Ditona swings across an obstacle at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., March 28, 2017. Ditona, a multichannel transmission systems operator/maintainer, is a reservist assigned to the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 335th Signal Command. He and seven other soldiers are competing in the command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition, hoping to represent their unit at the main event later this year. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell

Spring Swing

Army Spc. Julian Ditona swings across an obstacle at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., March 28, 2017. Ditona, a multichannel transmission systems operator/maintainer, is a reservist assigned to the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 335th Signal Command. He and seven other soldiers are competing in the command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition, hoping to represent their unit at the main event later this year. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell

  • Download: Full Size (2.98 MB)
  • Credit: Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell VIRIN: 170329-A-BQ341-516C.JPG
Photo Gallery