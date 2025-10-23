Spring Swing

Army Spc. Julian Ditona swings across an obstacle at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., March 28, 2017. Ditona, a multichannel transmission systems operator/maintainer, is a reservist assigned to the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 335th Signal Command. He and seven other soldiers are competing in the command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition, hoping to represent their unit at the main event later this year. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell