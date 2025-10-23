An official website of the United States Government 
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, and David Tincher, right, nephew of fallen Marine Corps Pvt. Harry K. Tye, talk with Kurt Heite, American Legion historian, during Tye's funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., March 28, 2017. The Marine private was killed Nov. 20, 1943, during the Battle of Tarawa. History Flight recovered Tye's remains from Cemetery 27 on Tarawa, enabling him to be interned on U.S. soil. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dana Beesley

Honoring a World War II Marine

