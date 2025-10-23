Fallen Aviator Honors

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kendrix D. Graham and Sgt. Michael J. Black fold an American flag during the memorial service for retired Marine Corps Col. Vincil W. Hazelbaker at Hawaiian Memorial Park Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii, March 24, 2017. After the ceremony, Marine helicopters conducted a missing man formation for the aviator who served 34 years in the military. Hazelbaker flew more than 680 combat missions and earned the Navy Cross for heroism during the Vietnam War. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella