Marines rush an enemy position during an assault as part of a certification exercise on Le Shima Island, Japan, March 24, 2017. The Expeditionary Operations Training Group conducted the exercise, which involved vertical assault raids, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training. The Marines are assigned to Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 3r1st Marine Expeditionary Unit, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe

Island Assault

  • Download: Full Size (1.26 MB)
  • Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe VIRIN: 170324-M-TI967-002C.JPG
