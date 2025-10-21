Alaska Skylines

An airman descends over Malemute drop zone while conducting helicopter jump training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 22, 2017. The Alaska Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment provided UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to support the training. The airman, a tactical air control party specialist, is assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena