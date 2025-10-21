Straight Shooters Soldiers advance through snow to their next firing position during a stress shoot as part of the Vermont Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., March 18, 2017. During the three-day event, elite soldiers take physical fitness tests and written exams, and perform warrior tasks relevant to the current environment. Army National Guard Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Haulenbeek SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.25 MB) Credit: Army 1st Lt. Benjamin Haulenbeek VIRIN: 161106-Z-RE773-0024C.JPG Photo Gallery