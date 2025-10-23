Hot Spot Hunters

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Julessa Heathe, front, and Airman Jovonte Ross search for hot spots during a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard in the Philippine Sea, March 18, 2017. The ship is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax