Two Marine Corps helicopters, an AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom, fly past Mount Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, March 12, 2017. The helicopters are assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, which is supporting Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force. The Marines validated the long-range capability of auxiliary fuel tanks on their H-1 platform helicopters by flying 314 nautical miles during one leg of the four-day mission. The extended range is crucial to maintaining a stronger, more capable forward-deployed force in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez